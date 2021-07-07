For central govt employees, LTC claim settlement rules eased

Directing the central ministries and various departments to consider LTC claims of the central government employees beyond 31st May 2021 the Department of Expenditure at Ministry of Finance issued Office Memorandum and said, "Representations have been received in this Department to extend the date of settlement of bills/claims beyond 31.05.2021 in view of the situation existing due to the Covid-19 and difficulties being faced in settling the claims/bills. It has been decided that Ministries/Departments may consider settlement of those claims/purchases made on or before 31.03.2021 beyond the due date i.e. 31.05.2021."

