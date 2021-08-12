I am 44, and am investing in a monthly systematic investment plan in the following mutual funds: SBI Equity Hybrid - Direct Growth ( ₹5,000); BOI AXA Tax Advantage Fund - Direct Growth ( ₹5,000); UTI Value Opportunity Fund - Direct Growth ( ₹10,000); Axis Bluechip Fund - Direct Growth ( ₹5,000); Axis Midcap Fund - Direct Growth ( ₹5,000). I can add another ₹20,000 in long-term investments for my daughter’s higher education and my retirement in 14 years. Kindly advise which fund I should opt for.

—Sujit

You are investing ₹30,000 in a variety of funds. All but one of these are equity funds. Some funds in your portfolio are middle of the pack in quality, and you would do well to replace them with consistent performers over the long term. For your new investment of ₹20,000 more, you can add a short-term debt fund for ₹8,000. The remaining ₹12,000 can be split between the bluechip fund and the equity hybrid fund already in your portfolio.

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

