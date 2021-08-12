For gains in long term, go for regular performers

You are investing ₹30,000 in a variety of funds. All but one of these are equity funds. Some funds in your portfolio are middle of the pack in quality, and you would do well to replace them with consistent performers over the long term. For your new investment of ₹20,000 more, you can add a short-term debt fund for ₹8,000. The remaining ₹12,000 can be split between the bluechip fund and the equity hybrid fund already in your portfolio.