For how many past years can I file my ITR?

Normally, as per the existing Indian tax law, a person can file his ITR for one year only at any given point of time. However last date for filing of the ITR for financial year 2019-2019 which was 31-0-3-2020, has been extended from time to time and as of now it is 31st December, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So as of now you can file ITR for financial year 2018-2019 as well as for 2019-2020 i.e. for assessment year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. The due date for filing of the ITR for financial year 2019-2020 has also been extended till 31-12-2020. However you can file the ITR for Financial year 2019-2020 till 31-03-2021 with late fee as may be applicable. So as of today you can file your ITR for two financial years only and not beyond.