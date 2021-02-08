For Indian crypto industry, the devil lies in the definition

COINDCX, WAZIRX, UNOCOIN, COINSWITCH KUBER, ZEBPAY : Just like the price swings in cryptocurrencies, the news on regulations for the Indian crypto industry has been coming in thick and fast. While the government on 29 January listed a bill in Lok Sabha to ban all private cryptocurrencies, recent reports suggest that it might now bring in an ordinance to put that into effect. With the contents of the legislation unknown, experts say that the fate of investments worth $1 billion in digital currencies by Indians rests on how the Center defines a 'private cryptocurrency'.