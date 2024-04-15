For investments abroad, opt for direct stocks

Investment in global equity is one of the avenues for diversifying your portfolio. While India is the growth story of this century and thus should have a greater allocation in your portfolio, there are certain arguments in favour of global investments as well. One is that it helps you to diversify your exposure to other economies and markets. The other reason is that it helps you benefit from the depreciation of the rupee. When you invest, the exchange rate is at a certain level. And when you redeem the investments, if the rupee has depreciated against, say, the US dollar, you get a higher converted value.