For investors, gold mutual funds are a better option than sovereign gold bonds

According to Majumder, it's easier for investors to maintain asset allocation using gold mutual funds than SGBs. "Suppose investors want to rebalance portfolios because gold prices have run-up. They want to reduce the asset allocation to the precious metal. In the case of SGBs, they would need to them in the secondary market. The secondary market has its problems - it's not liquid. Investors could end up selling at a loss. Gold ETFs and gold bonds are more efficient when it comes to portfolio rebalancing," he said.