For loans upto ₹50 lakh, interest subsidy should be raised, says Atul Monga of Basic Home Loan
The introduction or enhancement of tax rebates can act as a catalyst, encouraging prospective homebuyers to enter the market.
To gauge the government’s stance on home loan interest rates in Budget 2024, homebuyers and industry experts should closely monitor official statements, policy announcements, and economic indicators, says Atul Monga, CEO and Co-founder, Basic Home Loan.
