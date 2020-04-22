Prashant Tripathy, managing director and chief executive officer of Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd, describes himself as extremely savvy when it comes to his company’s finances but adds that he is a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to managing his own money. Tripathy spoke to Mint for a special series, where we ask industry leaders to share the changes they have made to their personal portfolios given the current volatility due to the covid-19 pandemic and ensuing crisis.

Prashant Tripathy

Tripathy took over as the MD and CEO of Max Life Insurance in January 2019, after serving as the chief financial officer of the company for nearly eight years.

Though he started focusing on his personal finances a bit late, when he did take interest, the first thing he did was rebalance from a real estate-heavy to equity-heavy portfolio. Given his investment time horizon of at least 10 years, he feels he now has a balanced portfolio and isn’t worried about the recent beating his equity portfolio has taken.

Prashant Tripathy's portfolio mix

Of course, like in the case of many others, his goals too have been impacted but when it comes to long-term goals such as retirement, he feels the best strategy to adopt is patience. In terms of meeting his short-term goals, he is looking to further dilute his exposure to real estate as according to him the asset no longer works well as an investment.