For MF investors, window to the world gets wider

Currency movement: The performance of international funds is impacted by currency as well as mark-to-market (MTM) movements of underlying constituents. It is positively impacted by depreciation of the domestic currency. For instance, if an investor put ₹1 lakh in an international fund on 1 March 2018, when the rupee conversion rate was ₹65.16 per US dollar (1,000 units @1 unit per US dollar) and exited on 31 May 2021, when the conversion rate was ₹72.62 per US dollar, he/she would have gained ₹7,460 [1,000 units x (72.62-65.16)] on account of the conversion factor, assuming there were no MTM gains/losses from the investment. The exact opposite is likely, too.