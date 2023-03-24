For mutual fund investors, what debt funds taxation changes would mean

According to the Finance Bill proposed by the government, investments made in mutual funds where the equity shares of Indian companies comprise no more than 35 percent will be considered as short-term capital gains. This change will be effective for investments made on or after April 1, 2023. Furthermore, the indexation benefit will be removed for debt funds held for more than three years, and they will no longer be eligible for a 20 percent tax rate.

