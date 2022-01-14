For new life insurance policy, Covid-recovered have to wait for 3 months

Amid the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, people who have recovered from the deadly infection will have to wait for a little to buy life insurance for themselves. As per the new rule, people who have recovered from coronavirus infection will have to wait for up to three months before they can take a new life insurance policy. This is because several insurers have decided to make the waiting period requirement applicable for Covid cases like any other ailments.

