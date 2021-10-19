For refund of TDS on share dividends, is there any clarification that NRIs can submit to the concerned company, like the Form 15G that we submit to our banks, to avoid the deduction of TDS on interest earned on a fixed deposit? This is for an individual who is under the taxation limit of ₹2.5 lakh.

—Name withheld on request

Effective financial year 2020-21 and onwards, any dividend income from shares of an Indian company is taxable in India. In case of a shareholder qualifying as a ‘non-resident’ in India under the Income Tax Act, dividend income is taxable at 20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% health & education cess (maximum marginal rate of 28.5% i.e. 20% income tax + 37% surcharge applicable if income exceeds ₹5 crore) on gross basis. In case of ‘non-resident’ shareholders, the slab benefit of ₹2.5 lakh is not available for dividend income. In case of a shareholder qualifying as a ‘resident’ in India under the Income Tax Act, dividend income is taxable at applicable slab rates. The forms for non-deduction of tax at source on dividend income can be submitted by resident shareholders only.

However, under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the relevant host country, such dividend may be taxable at a special rate of tax. To apply for the beneficial rate under DTAA, you will need to qualify as a ‘resident’ of the host country under the DTAA and obtain a tax residency certificate from the host country tax authorities and furnish along with Form 10F to the Indian dividend paying company.

In case of a ‘non-resident’ shareholder, the Indian company will withhold tax on dividend income either (a) at 20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% health & education cess or (b) at a rate under the DTAA. You will need to inform the Indian company if you intend to claim beneficial rate under the DTAA between India and the host country and furnish the necessary declarations.

Thus, in your case, as a ‘non-resident’, the entire dividend income will be taxable at 20% plus applicable surcharge and health & education cess. In case you intend to claim a beneficial rate under the DTAA, you will need to obtain a tax residency certificate from the host country tax authorities, complete the Form 10F and provide the necessary declarations to the Indian dividend paying company.

Sonu Iyer is tax partner and people advisory services leader, EY India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.