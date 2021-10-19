For NRIs, dividend income is taxed at 20%

Effective financial year 2020-21 and onwards, any dividend income from shares of an Indian company is taxable in India. In case of a shareholder qualifying as a ‘non-resident’ in India under the Income Tax Act, dividend income is taxable at 20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% health & education cess (maximum marginal rate of 28.5% i.e. 20% income tax + 37% surcharge applicable if income exceeds ₹5 crore) on gross basis. In case of ‘non-resident’ shareholders, the slab benefit of ₹2.5 lakh is not available for dividend income. In case of a shareholder qualifying as a ‘resident’ in India under the Income Tax Act, dividend income is taxable at applicable slab rates. The forms for non-deduction of tax at source on dividend income can be submitted by resident shareholders only.