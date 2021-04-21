The government has come out with broadlines for post offices in view of the surge in covid cases in the country. Many states have announced partial or full lockdowns to control the cases. In view of this, the government has allowed leeway to Heads of Postal circles to decide on introducing staggered office entry and exit timings in their circles to avoid overcrowding, depending on local conditions.

"Considering the fact that Postal services are essential Services and are required to continue un-hindered during any partial lockdown or restrictions imposed by the respective State/UT Governments, the Postal Circles are hereby directed to kindly adhere to the broad guidelines," the government said.

Here are broad guidelines:

1) All offices must ensure strict compliance of Covid appropriate behavior viz. frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers, wearing of masks, observing social distancing etc at all times.

2) Heads of offices must ensure non-crowding in public hall, counters, corridors, canteens, parking etc.

3) All employees of the age of 45 years and above may get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

4) Depending on local conditions, HoCs or Heads of Postal Circles may decide on introducing staggered office entry and exit timings in their Circles, in order to avoid overcrowding.

5) Some percentage of staff working in administrative offices can be allowed to Work from Home. Officials working from home should also be available on telephone/email etc and should make themselves available in office as and when required, even at short notice, considering the exigencies of work.

6) Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on videoconferencing.

7) Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplaces must be ensured.

8) All employees/workers be directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions on COVID appropriate behavior issued by the government from time to time.

9) Bio-metric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers to be maintained until further orders.

