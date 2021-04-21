For post office operations, govt issues covid guidelines. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has come out with broadlines for post offices in view of the surge in covid cases in the country. Many states have announced partial or full lockdowns to control the cases. In view of this, the government has allowed leeway to Heads of Postal circles to decide on introducing staggered office entry and exit timings in their circles to avoid overcrowding, depending on local conditions.

Here are broad guidelines:

1) All offices must ensure strict compliance of Covid appropriate behavior viz. frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers, wearing of masks, observing social distancing etc at all times.

2) Heads of offices must ensure non-crowding in public hall, counters, corridors, canteens, parking etc.

3) All employees of the age of 45 years and above may get themselves vaccinated, so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

4) Depending on local conditions, HoCs or Heads of Postal Circles may decide on introducing staggered office entry and exit timings in their Circles, in order to avoid overcrowding.

6) Meetings, as far as possible, shall be conducted on videoconferencing.

7) Proper cleaning and frequent sanitization of the workplaces must be ensured.

8) All employees/workers be directed to ensure strict compliance of instructions on COVID appropriate behavior issued by the government from time to time.

9) Bio-metric attendance shall continue to be suspended and physical attendance registers to be maintained until further orders.