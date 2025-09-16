For professionals in 30s, job loss fears reshape money, careers, and milestones
Shipra Singh 7 min read 16 Sept 2025, 09:01 am IST
For professionals in their late twenties to mid-thirties, the idea of a steady job and linear career growth already feels like a relic. Across tech, HR, marketing and data science, layoffs have become so commonplace that even high performers say they live with one eye on the exit door.
Six years ago, when Shamik Bhattacharya left a stable corporate job at Oracle for a startup, he thought he was trading predictability for creative freedom. Instead, he faced abrupt shocks–he was laid off twice through no fault of his own.
