For shares inherited or received as gift, how to calculate income tax on sale

Question: I had inherited 100 shares of a TCS Ltd. in 2007 from my father. The price at which he acquired these shares is not available to me. On 20-4-2009, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, making my total holding 200 shares. Then again on 19-4-2018, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 making my total holding 400 shares. I did not participate in any of the buyback of the company in the past but 50 shares under buyback in March 2022 were accepted @ ₹4,500. I have sold the balance 350 shares @ 3364 per share on 5th August 2022. How the capital gains of these shares should be computed?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}