For travel freaks, THESE 5 credit cards give discounts on flights & hotels. Check list

Imagine you make a big budget to travel to an exotic place, and your total budget is slashed by 25% or higher upon usage of your credit card. Sounds amazing! Isn't it?
Well, sounds like a lofty goal, but it can be made possible when you use a credit card which has a good deal on offer. Let us find out more about such cards here.
I. ICICI Bank MakeMyTrip Credit Card: Cardholders are offered a ₹1,000 MakeMyTrip voucher with a validity of 1 year upon paying the joining fee. There is a similar voucher which is issued upon payment of the annual fee.
You can get a 10% instant discount on flight bookings anda 20% instant discount on hotel bookings via EaseMyTrip. There is a forex markup of only 0.99% on international transactions.
II. AU Small Finance Bank Ixigo Credit Card: It gives 10% off on flight bookings as well as hotel bookings through the ixigo app/website.
III. HDFC Bank 6E Rewards XL IndiGo Credit Card: Co-branded with IndiGo, this HDFC Bank card gives 5% back as 6E rewards on IndiGo flight bookings via website/app. There is also a complimentary Accor hotel stay voucher worth up to ₹5,000 annually.
IV. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card: You can spend ₹1.9 lakh in a card membership year and get 15,000 membership reward points that can be redeemed on Platinum Travel Collection or on Amex Travel online. Upon spending ₹4 lakh, you are entitled to receive an additional 25,000 membership reward points.
V. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This card gives 5 EDGE miles per ₹100 on flight bookings via the travel Edge portal (redeem 1:1 for flight discounts). It also provides 2.5 EDGE miles per ₹100 on hotel bookings via travel EDGE.
(This is only an indicative list)
