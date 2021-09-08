For value to deliver, interest rates have to go up: ICICI Pru’s Naren

For value to deliver, at some point, interest rates have to go up. If interest rates remain at zero globally, we believe that growth may make a comeback. One of the reasons for value to work of late was on account of a phase where investors felt that liquidity could be withdrawn sooner than later. So, if there is no normalization of monetary policy anytime during 2021 or 2022, growth will be back in spotlight. Having said that, incipient inflation is increasingly becoming visible across many areas as can be seen through prices of commodities (energy, metals, agricultural commodity, US homes, etc), all of which have seen a sharp spike. However, the Fed believes this is due to transient reasons. On the other hand, sustained rise in prices mean that interest rates have to go up, and that generally is supportive of value stocks. And you can see that today, for example, there is a shortage of semiconductors, which has resulted in many auto stock companies shutting down in September and all this is a reflection of covid creating supply shocks. The supply shock, along with accommodative monetary policy, has led to a significant rise in prices. We will know whether inflation or supply shock is the only problem over the next six months to one year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}