Foreign asset disclosure scheme 2026: How to calculate market value of different overseas holdings — check rules

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026, is a one-time voluntary scheme that allows eligible taxpayers to disclose specified foreign assets and income that were not previously reported.
The scheme opened on 16 August, with 31 December 2026 as the deadline for making a declaration.
One of the key steps is determining the market value of these foreign assets for reporting under the scheme.
Taxpayers have to look at two values:
The higher of the two is taken as the fair market value (FMV). For example, if a taxpayer bought jewellery for ₹20 lakh, but it was worth ₹28 lakh on 31 March, the value to be declared will be ₹28 lakh.
If no such valuation is done, the indexed cost of acquisition is treated as the FMV.
The rules cover a range of foreign assets, including bank accounts, shares, overseas property, bullion, jewellery and precious stones, paintings, artwork, and interests in foreign partnerships, AOPs and LLPs.
A foreign bank account is treated differently. Taxpayers cannot simply use the balance in the account on 31 March 2026. Instead, they need to add up the eligible deposits made into the account from the date it was opened up to 31 March.
However, the same money should not be counted twice. If money is withdrawn from the account and that same money is later deposited back into the account, the later deposit is ignored.
Suppose a taxpayer opened a foreign bank account in 2010 and made these transactions:
The CBDT example assumes that the earlier withdrawals were later put back into the account. So, from the $500 deposited in 2013, $200 is treated as money coming from the earlier $700 withdrawal. Only the remaining $300 is counted as a fresh deposit.
Similarly, from the $1,000 deposited in 2021, $400 is treated as the money withdrawn in 2020. Therefore, only $600 is counted.
After these adjustments, the total eligible deposits are $4,900. The amount is then converted into Indian rupees using the applicable exchange rate on 31 March 2026.
For an interest in a foreign partnership, AOP or LLP, first calculate the entity's net assets as on 31 March. The value is then divided among partners based on their capital contribution, and for the remaining amount, according to the agreement or profit-sharing ratio.
The same money cannot be counted twice.
For example, if a foreign property is sold and the money is deposited into a bank account, the sale proceeds should not be counted again as a separate fresh deposit.
For currencies covered by the RBI's specified list, the RBI reference rate as of 31 March 2026 needs to be used.
For other currencies, the amount should first be converted into US dollars at the relevant local central bank or regulated bank rate and then converted into rupees using the RBI reference rate.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official website or consult a qualified tax professional.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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