Foreign assets, bank account or overseas income? Why resident taxpayers must file ITR-2 before the 31 July deadline

Residents with foreign assets or overseas income must file ITR-2 instead of ITR-1 before 31 July. Check who needs to file, mandatory disclosure schedules, penalties for non-compliance and steps to ensure accurate tax filing and avoid legal issues.

Shivam Shukla
Published8 Jul 2026, 01:39 PM IST
Resident taxpayers with foreign assets should file ITR-2 accurately by 31 July 2026 after properly understanding the basic rules and concepts associated with it.
Resident taxpayers with foreign assets should file ITR-2 accurately by 31 July 2026 after properly understanding the basic rules and concepts associated with it.

Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27: Resident and Ordinary Resident (ROR) taxpayers who own any foreign assets or earn income from overseas sources must file the correct return form and disclose these assets in Schedule FA.

For individuals not subject to tax audits, the due date for filing ITR-2 is 31 July. Even a single foreign asset makes taxpayers ineligible to use the simplified ITR-1 (Sahaj).

Those with business or professional income must file ITR-3 instead, since neither ITR-1 nor ITR-4 includes Schedule FA. Filing the wrong form, even if you own overseas assets, can result in the return being treated as defective and may attract penalties under the Black Money Act.

Also Read | 7 income tax limits every taxpayer should know to avoid notices and penalties

Several foreign assets must be disclosed, including, but not limited to, bank accounts, US-listed stocks and ETFs, overseas mutual fund investment accounts, properties located abroad and ESPOs or RSUs granted by foreign accounts opened during the earlier overseas stay. Residents are also mandated to disclose foreign-source income in the prescribed formats and claim relief for taxes paid abroad, wherever applicable.

Foreign assets disclosure in ITR-2: Schedules and forms every taxpayer should know

Requirement

Relevant Schedule/Form

Foreign assetsSchedule FA
Foreign-source incomeSchedule FSI
Foreign tax reliefSchedule TR and Form 67 (where applicable)
Business income with foreign assetsITR-3

ITR-2 is also mandatory for individuals with capital gains not reportable in ITR-1, multiple house properties, total income above 50 lakh, company directorships, unlisted equity shares, signing authority in a foreign bank account or those carrying forward losses under capital gains or house property.

If any individual fails to disclose overseas assets or foreign income, such a failure may result in penalties and prosecution under the strict Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

ITR-2 filing deadline 2026: Why is accurate disclosure of overseas income in a timely manner crucial

Finally, with the nation receiving financial information and updates from more than 100 jurisdictions through well-established international frameworks such as FATCA and CRS, the advent of artificial intelligence makes tracking undisclosed foreign income and holdings increasingly feasible.

Also Read | ITR: What is authorised representative? Full list of circumstances, services

It is prudent for all taxpayers to consult a certified financial planner, review their income sources, and file the appropriate return before the 31 July 2026 deadline.

Tax ReturnsPersonal FinanceTaxTaxesIncome Tax ReturnForeign Remittance
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