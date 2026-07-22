Foreign assets from past years in AIS? Don't panic, use them as a compliance check.

Your foreign assets history has now made its way into the Annual Information Statement (AIS). Starting last week, the AIS has begun displaying details of foreign financial assets and foreign income for calendar years (CY) 2022, 2023 and 2024.
This, however, may create confusion because the current income tax return (ITR) filing window requires taxpayers to disclose only foreign assets held or sold during CY2025.
So, how should you use this historical information while filing this year's ITR? The answer depends on your situation.
In any case, the newly available information is not meant to be reported again in this year's return. Instead, it serves as a reconciliation tool that allows taxpayers to verify whether foreign assets and related income were correctly disclosed in earlier ITRs.