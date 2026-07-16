Foreign assets are coming soon in AIS: Compliance is about to become harder to ignore

Vijaykumar Puri
5 min read16 Jul 2026, 04:36 PM IST
logo
The absence of a foreign asset from AIS does not mean it need not be disclosed.
Summary
Information on foreign assets will increasingly show up in taxpayers' AIS, but the absence of an asset from the statement does not erase the legal obligation to disclose it.

For years, the Income Tax Department may have known more about more about your foreign financial footprint than you realized. That information gap is now beginning to close.

In a step towards greater tax transparency, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has directed that information received from foreign tax authorities under the Automatic Exchange of Information framework should appear in taxpayers' Annual Information Statement (AIS). Information is already enabled in AIS for calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024, which all taxpayers should check and reconcile while filing their ITR for the current year.

On the surface, this may look like another technology upgrade. In practice, it could change how taxpayers approach foreign-asset reporting.

The disclosure trap

The reason is a basic but often misunderstood distinction: taxability and disclosure are not the same thing.

Most taxpayers follow a simple logic. If there is income, there may be tax. If there is no income, there is no tax, and therefore nothing to report.

Also Read | NRI tax filing: Moved abroad? Here's when you still need to file an ITR in India

That logic does not necessarily apply to foreign assets.

Consider someone who worked abroad for a few years, opened a bank account, returned to India and forgot about it. Or an employee who received foreign employee stocks options plan (ESOPs) years ago, has not sold them, earned no dividend and paid no tax. Or someone with a dormant overseas brokerage account that saw no transactions during the year.

Many genuinely believe that if there is no income and no tax payable, there is nothing to disclose.

The law does not necessarily see it that way.

For a Resident and Ordinarily Resident taxpayer, the income tax return requires specified foreign assets to be disclosed in Schedule FA, irrespective of whether those assets generated income during the year.

The obligation arises because the law requires disclosure, not because tax is payable.

That distinction catches even otherwise compliant taxpayers by surprise.

As a tax practitioner, I frequently come across cases where the omission is not driven by concealment but by a genuine misunderstanding of the reporting requirements. The explanation is almost always the same.

“I forgot the account existed.”

“There was no income.”

“I did not know it had to be disclosed.”

The problem is that the consequences of getting it wrong can be disproportionately severe.

Also Read | Reporting errors, not evasion, spark most tax litigations, say experts

The Black Money law contains stringent consequences in appropriate cases involving undisclosed foreign income and assets. While each case depends on its facts, the potential implications are serious enough for taxpayers to treat foreign disclosures with far greater care than they often do.

AIS is not the law

That is where the latest AIS initiative assumes significance.

Until now, some information received from foreign jurisdictions remained visible only to the department. Increasingly, taxpayers themselves will be able to see what has been reported about them under international exchange-of-information arrangements.

That is an important change—not because AIS creates a new disclosure obligation, but because it gives taxpayers a better chance of spotting mismatches before filing their returns.

There is, however, a crucial caveat.

The absence of a foreign asset from AIS does not mean it need not be disclosed.

That may become the biggest misconception once foreign information starts appearing in AIS.

AIS is a compliance tool. It is not the source of a taxpayer's legal obligation.

The obligation to disclose foreign assets and income arises from the Income Tax law and the reporting requirements prescribed in the Income Tax Return. Whether a particular item appears in AIS does not determine whether it must be disclosed.

In other words, AIS should help taxpayers comply with the law. It does not define the law.

Taxpayers should also resist the temptation to treat AIS as a document to copy blindly into their returns.

AIS has always been an evolving system. Anyone who has filed returns over the past few years has seen duplicate entries, delayed reporting by institutions and periodic data refreshes. There is no reason to assume foreign information will be perfect from day one.

If information appearing in AIS is incorrect, incomplete or does not belong to you, taxpayers should use the feedback mechanism on the portal to report the discrepancy. The department has built the functionality specifically for this purpose.

Also Read | Reporting capital gains on equity and debt MFs? Here's a step-by-step guide

For honest taxpayers, greater visibility should mean fewer unpleasant surprises. They can see more of the information the tax department has received and reconcile differences before filing their returns.

For the tax administration, better visibility could improve the quality of disclosures and reduce avoidable litigation arising simply because taxpayers were unaware of what had been reported from overseas.

Technology is at its best when it makes compliance easier rather than more intimidating. This initiative has the potential to do exactly that.

For years, the tax department knew more about your foreign financial footprint than you knew it knew.

AIS is beginning to close that information gap. And in doing so, compliance is becoming a little harder to ignore.

Vijaykumar Puri, partner at VPRP & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. Views are personal.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.