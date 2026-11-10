Foreign equities under pressure: what should investors do?

Indian equity investors, who have traditionally concentrated their investments in domestic markets, have increasingly ventured into overseas equities over the past two years, particularly in the past year. Remittances for overseas equity and debt investments more than doubled year-on-year to $321.5 million from $152.2 million.
Until recently, even investors who allocated money overseas largely restricted themselves to US stocks. However, the triple-digit returns delivered by South Korean and Taiwanese indices in 2025, driven by a spectacular rally in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks, brought these markets into sharper focus among Indian investors, particularly as domestic markets have been going through a rough patch for nearly two years.