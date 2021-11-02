Foreign income is not taxable under DTAA

Rental income from any property situated in India is taxable in the hands of the owner of the house property. The method of computing taxable rental income is as follows: Gross annual value (GAV) less municipal taxes gives the net annual value (NAV). Reduce the standard deduction of 30% of NAV and interest on housing loan from this, which will then be the taxable rental income. GAV is the higher of the following: Amount at which the property might reasonably be expected to be let out or actual rent received or receivable.