Foreign income or stocks? Learn how to reporting, taxes & more

Employee Stock Options (ESOPs) and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) issued by foreign companies have increasingly become part of compensation packages for Indian professionals. Yet, navigating the intricacies of reporting such foreign income and understanding associated tax implications can be complex and daunting.

To address these challenges, Mint is hosting an insightful webinar titled ‘Foreign ESOP/RSUs or Income: Reporting, Taxes, and More’, scheduled for June 14th, at 11 AM. You can register here.

Reporting Foreign Assets “Understanding schedule FA and the correct way to report RSUs, ESOPs, stocks and any other foreign assets is the key to avoiding stiff legal consequences including a 10 lakh penalty. We will guide you on how to fill this key form in your ITR,” said Neil Borate, Editor of Mint Money.

The webinar will feature Neil in conversation with Mayuresh Kini, Co-Founder of Zinc Money. They will demystify the processes involved in accurately reporting foreign ESOPs, RSUs, and related income, along with offering clarity on tax obligations for Indian taxpayers.

“If you're an Indian resident, remember that India taxes your global income - so disclosing all your foreign assets (including RSUs) and income is a must,” said Mayuresh.

Focus Areas Participants of this interactive session will learn about,

Comprehensive guidance on reporting foreign ESOPs and RSUs in your Indian tax filings.

Understanding tax treatment and obligations related to foreign-earned income.

Navigating Schedule FA accurately to report foreign assets.

Common pitfalls and best practices in managing cross-border financial instruments. Given the evolving global employment landscape, clarity on foreign ESOPs and RSUs is essential for tax compliance and financial optimisation. This webinar aims to equip professionals with practical tools and expert advice to manage their foreign assets confidently and effectively.

Don’t miss out on gaining crucial insights from industry experts. Register Now.