Can reporting foreign stocks as per calendar year create discrepancy while claiming TCS, TDS return?2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM IST
The current assessment year is the first time ITR forms categorically asked for foreign stocks disclosures until 31 December.
Foreign investments are required to be disclosed in schedule foreign assets (FA) as per calendar year, unlike all other disclosures that are done as per the financial year. This would mean that for the assessment year 2023, taxpayers should have declared foreign investments done between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 in their income tax return (ITR).