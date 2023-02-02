Foreign travel, overseas investment to get costlier
If the budget proposals are passed in their current form, Indian tourists and individuals who invest globally are likely to face a surge in upfront costs for their activities. To be sure, extra TCS collected at such points can be reclaimed while filing income tax returns.
Budget 2023 has proposed a hike in tax collected at source (TCS) on remittances other than foreign education. Previously, the TCS was pegged at 5% on such remittances above ₹7 lakh. However, the 2023 budget has proposed to do away with both the minimum threshold and the lower 5% rate. The budget has proposed a 20% TCS rate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×