Foreign university campuses in India: cheaper degrees, but proceed with caution

Ann Jacob
6 min read2 Sep 2026, 10:26 AM IST
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The introduction of foreign branch campuses in India, as facilitated by the NEP 2020, is revolutionizing higher education options.(AI-generated illustration)
Summary
Foreign university campuses promise global degrees at a fraction of overseas costs, but limited placement data and early stages of establishment have parents and experts taking a wait-and-watch approach.

Earlier, pursuing an international degree meant not just paying lakhs in fees, but also navigating expensive visa applications, steep living costs, recurring airfares and other expenses that could add up to crores.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, however, created a third option between domestic and overseas degrees: allowing foreign universities to set up branch campuses in India.

These operate under two regulatory gateways—the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) GIFT City framework under the ministry of finance, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations under the ministry of education. Both restrict entry to institutions ranked among the top 500 in the subject-wise category of global rankings such as the QS World University Rankings.

Also Read | Why India needs a fluid education policy in the age of AI

The Gen Z Outlook Report 2026, released this week by online education company Emeritus, reveals that while 60% of pre-college students express interest in studying abroad, 69% of students currently enrolled in or having completed their undergraduate degree and looking for a PG programme say they would prefer an India-based international programme specifically to avoid visa uncertainty.

But while interest is strong, satellite campuses are still in their infancy and come with moving parts and uncertainties, putting parents and experts firmly in wait-and-watch mode.

Cost advantage

Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus, highlighted that the financial appeal of an Indian branch campus lies in the significant reduction in expenditure without sacrificing degree legitimacy.

According to him, these satellite campuses are mandated to teach a curriculum similar to that used at their home institutions, and degrees are typically awarded directly by the parent university. Students also retain access to summer exchange programmes and semester-abroad options built directly into their track.

Damera explained that a typical one-year postgraduate programme at the University of Liverpool’s home campus costs roughly £30,000 in tuition (up to 38 lakh at current exchange rates), alongside £15,000 ( 19 lakh) in living costs, taking the total above 60 lakh.

In contrast, doing the master’s degree at its India campus costs 14–15 lakh, plus local living expenses, cutting overall expenditure by roughly two-thirds.

For four-year bachelor’s programmes, he used the example of Illinois Tech. International student tuition for the course in the US stands at $35,000 annually, with living expenses adding another $15,000. Over four years, families face a $200,000 expense, nearly 2 crore.

The university’s Mumbai campus, however, sets total four-year tuition at around 40–50 lakh, including accommodation. He said this slashes costs to a quarter of the overseas price tag while allowing students to spend up to two semesters abroad under the same fee structure.

Damera added that a 50:50 faculty structure is adopted, with international visiting faculty and locally recruited faculty. He also noted that home campuses’ ecosystems offer broader elective pools and better local industry networks.

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Credibility questions

While the cost reduction is substantial, education counsellors urge families to look beyond marketing narratives.

Bakhtawar Krishnan, an independent education counsellor (IEC), stressed that while satellite campuses address external headwinds, such as US visa rejections, Canada’s international intake cuts and soaring Australian visa fees, other unknowns and variables remain.

“Outside the graduates of Deakin University in Gujarat, there is no long-term placement data to prove how international employers will value a degree completed at a satellite campus versus a main campus. The campus environment will consist almost entirely of domestic Indian students, removing the cross-cultural exposure that traditional study-abroad programs provide,” she noted.

Adding an academic perspective, Dr. Hareesh N. Ramanathan, director of international relations and associate professor at CUSAT, also called for proceeding with caution, noting that satellite campuses globally have faced perceptions of being ‘second-tier.’

Hareesh noted that while regulations have opened doors only to satellite campuses of QS Top 500 institutions, there are currently no government-mandated regulations regarding student recruitment, faculty pay scales or mandatory flight frequencies for parent-institution professors.

Also Read | The growing crises facing govt school education in India

Employer test

Highlighting corporate hiring trends, Suchindra Kumar, partner and sector leader for education at PwC, pointed out that employers remain cautious about satellite campuses. “Some of the employers that we have spoken to are in a wait-and-watch mode about the outcome.”

Kumar explained that major corporate recruiters rely on long-standing relationships and proven performance.

“The larger companies in India already have pretty good relationships with established campuses. It is still too early for them to switch over to a campus that is untested. Maybe two to three years down the line, things will start looking up.”

"There are only two organizations where initial batches have graduated, and from what we understand, none of the large employers have hired from there. It is mostly mid-tier consulting firms and startups who have recruited; bigger brands have kept their distance.”

He explained that employers go to IIMs and IITs because there is a round of selection at entry through national entrance examinations. This guarantees candidates meet a base threshold of quality.

For new foreign branch institutions, however, he noted that this standardized selectivity is not there yet and may hinge on their ability to pay the fees.

Parents hold back

For parents, foreign satellite campuses represent a promising third path between domestic universities and the expensive overseas option, although adoption remains cautious.

Amit Goel, a 46-year-old based in Mumbai who is also a business owner planning for his daughter’s education, noted, "I would not look at it simply as paying a premium for a foreign university name. The real question for me is whether the additional cost translates into better learning, employability, international exposure, industry access, future mobility, alumni networks and more.”

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“Most of the universities do not have a proper campus in India yet, and flagship programs are not delivered with the same skill and intensity. For instance, one such University started admissions for its BSc Economics program but later cancelled the program for the current academic year, maybe due to lower admissions or faculty unavailability. So I would be hopeful, but also firmly in a wait-and-watch mode," he concluded.

Chiming in is fellow parent Arun Jain, a 48-year-old insurance consultant based in Navi Mumbai.

"These are early days for foreign campuses in India, and waters are yet to be tested; hype and euphoria need to be segregated from the true value of global education," he said.

Financial check

From a financial planning standpoint, satellite campuses change the risk and cost equation meaningfully.

Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services, highlighted that while living and travel expenses are reduced, parents must take a close look at fee structures.

"Sometimes with such private universities, the course fee itself must be elevated to offset local infrastructure costs. We really need to see the cost breakdown.”

“For those looking at education loans, we also need to evaluate how Indian banks will look at these institutions. Banks look closely at employability before underwriting loans. Because this ecosystem is in a nascent stage, parents whose children are still in school should give these universities at least a few years to establish track records,” she added.

Education experts advised parents and students to first check which regulation the satellite campus operates under and verify that the degree awarded is identical to that of the main campus.

Also Read | Don’t invest for your child’s career. Invest for their choices.

They also called for clarity on the ratio of local and foreign faculty, including how often foreign professors visit the campus for full-module teaching versus periodic workshops.

Zende also warned against hidden fees and said families should ensure that semester-exchange and transfer options to the parent campus are guaranteed within the quoted fee structure. Finally, Bakhtawar called for parents to physically inspect sites rather than relying on promotional budgets.

Satellite campuses of international universities offer a middle ground for Indian students by bringing down the overall cost of a degree. But because these branches are still establishing their footprints, employer acceptance and actual career outcomes, parents and students must build flexible savings plans and scrutinise fee breakdowns rather than relying on foreign brand value.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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