How new BookMyForex card with no ATM, cross-currency fees stacks up
Shipra Singh 5 min read 19 May 2025, 05:12 PM IST
SummaryForex rates offered by BookMyForex's Global Forex Card are among the cheapest compared to major banks and other forex marketplaces and are very close to the mid-market rates.
NEW DELHI : Currency exchange service provider BookMyForex (BMF), a MakeMyTrip company, has launched a new forex card with two key offerings—zero fee on ATM withdrawal and cross-currency conversion.
