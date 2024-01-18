Forex cards on their way out? Google Pay ties up with NPCI for expansion of UPI across the globe
It is believed that this partnership will help accelerate UPI’s global acceptance, providing foreign merchants access to Indian customers who do not need to rely on foreign currency or forex cards for making digital payments.
Google India Digital Services has joined hands with the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) to enable UPI to expand its footprint across the globe.
During his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced UPI from Eiffel Tower, enabling Indian tourists to make payment in Indian currency while travelling in France. After Singapore, UAE and France, India’s mobile-based instant payment system reached its south Asian neighbour Sri Lanka in July last year.
Last year, trade ministers of India and New Zealand also held discussions to introduce UPI in the island country.
In October last year, Ritesh Shukla, CEO of NPCI International Payments, said that the number of countries where UPI is live is expected to double within the next 12-18 months.
