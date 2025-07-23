Forex markup on credit cards: What it means and how to avoid it

If you travel abroad often or shop internationally, you've likely noticed charges on your credit card statements after purchasing overseas. These extra charges are forex markup fees, and they are not errors. If you know about these charges, and how they affect your international spending, you can make better choices while abroad.
Forex markup fees, also called foreign transaction fees, are a percentage based fee charged on every purchase made in a foreign currency or through an international bank. A forex markup fee covers the costs charged by banks and card networks (Visa/Mastercard) when changing currencies from other foreign units into your home currency.
From time to time, Dynamic Currency Conversion (or DCC) might offer you the choice to pay in your resident home currency. This option seems convenient when converting to your local currency at the terminal point of sale however, in general:
Tip: In order to avoid avoidable markup, always decline DCC and pay in local currency.
This surcharge will quietly inflate your bill. Your total could increase (even by a little) if you choose a local currency option, even if offered by the merchant. It is up to you as the cardholder to make an effort to check the statement, and assess all the costs.
|Credit cards
|Joining fees
|Federal Bank Scapia Credit Card
|₹0
|Ixigo AU Credit Card
|₹0
|RBL Bank World Safari Credit Card
|₹3000
|IDFC FIRST Mayura Credit Card
|₹5999
|Axis Bank Burgundy Private Credit Card
|₹50000
|AU Zenith+ Credit Card
|₹4999
|YES Bank Marquee Credit Card
|₹9999
(Source: PaisaBazaar)
(Note: Please visit the bank's official website to learn more about the fees & charges of the credit card of your choice)
Although there is a markup applied, credit cards are still handy when:
In conclusion, although forex markup costs seem negligible per transaction, they do add up quickly, especially when traveling or shopping online where USD subscriptions are available. You can also select a minimal markup card, decline DCC, and use prepaid FX cards when necessary if you know your total costs.
