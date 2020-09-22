We all use State Bank of India ( SBI ) ATMs to withdraw cash. But have you ever tried withdrawing cash from SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM)? Like you withdraw the money from any ATM, the procedure is same with the ADWM. All you need to do is swipe the card into the machine and enter PIN, money will be debited from the account. "Why stand in ATM queue when you have ADWM to your rescue? Use our ADWM and withdraw cash quickly," country's top lender said in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, SBI has shared a 22-second small video clip explaining about ADWM. "We all have used this machine to deposit cash but we can even withdraw money from these machines," the bank said.

SBI offers cash deposit and withdrawal service without even visiting the bank branch or any ATM. This is possible through bank's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine. So the next time you want to withdraw cash from ATM and don't want to stand in a log queue, you can try SBI ADWM too.

SBI says there are more than 13,000 ADWMs installed across the country.

How to withdraw cash from SBI ADWM

1) Go into any SBI ADWM in your locality with your debit card

2) Insert your debit card into the ADWM. From the available options select banking.

3) Select your preferred language and press the next button.

4) Enter your ATM PIN number.

5) From the screen select Cash Withdrawal from the options and then click on it.

6) Now, type the amount to be withdrawn. The shutter of SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine will open. Now you can collect your money.

Meanwhile, from September 18, SBI OTP-based cash withdrawal facility is operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of ₹10,000 and above.

