We all use State Bank of India (SBI) ATMs to withdraw cash. But have you ever tried withdrawing cash from SBI's Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machine (ADWM)? Like you withdraw the money from any ATM, the procedure is same with the ADWM. All you need to do is swipe the card into the machine and enter PIN, money will be debited from the account. "Why stand in ATM queue when you have ADWM to your rescue? Use our ADWM and withdraw cash quickly," country's top lender said in a tweet.