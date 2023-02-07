Forget stock market, here are top 8 investments ideas to make money

“There are platforms that let you do this where people who need liquidity are able to borrow from you and you earn a higher return than you would from your savings account of FD. In such cases it is important to identify the right platform with a solid track record and low to no NPAs (non-performing assets). You may also be able to lend money to organisations instead of individuals in some cases which gives you an added layer of trust," said Nikhil Aggarwal.