Forgot to claim TCS credit while filing ITR before 31 July deadline? You can still claim refund — here's how

If you filed your income tax return for AY 2026-27 within the 31 July deadline but failed to claim a tax collected at source (TCS) credit because of a mismatch in your Form 26AS and AIS, you still have options to claim a refund.
In such cases, you can set things right by filing a revised return within the stipulated deadline. This provision also applies to those who reported incorrect tax credit details in their ITR due to an information mismatch.
Apart from that, the tax department also allows taxpayers to file a rectification request through the e-filing portal, only if they have received an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
For example, a taxpayer named Sheena filed her ITR just hours before the return filing due date and, hence, could not claim the TCS credit of ₹18,000 collected on a foreign remittance because there was a tax credit mismatch between her Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS). In such a situation, she can simply file a revised return to add a tax credit claim later.
Under Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, an individual can file a revised return to correct any omission or wrong information. The window to file a revised return remains open until 31 December 2026. However, taxpayers can also file a revised return by 31 March 2027, subject to the prescribed late fee.
This means taxpayers who filed their original return but forgot to include TCS credits can still file a revised return and claim the refund, provided they do so within the stipulated deadline.
However, make sure you quote the challan details correctly while filing the revised ITR. The tax credit you can claim on your return is restricted to the amount reflected in your Form 26AS and AIS.
On the income tax e-filing portal's tax credit mismatch page, enter your details and check whether the TDS, TCS, and any other challan amounts match the figures mentioned in Form 26AS. If the amounts differ, it indicates a tax credit mismatch, and the portal will display the message, “There is a mismatch," according to the I-T department's FAQs section.
If there is no tax credit mismatch, the message “tax credit claimed is fully matched with tax credit available in 26AS” will be displayed.
Sellers collect TCS on specified transactions, such as overseas tour packages, foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), purchase of motor vehicles costing more than ₹10 lakh, and certain other high-value transactions.
It is important not to confuse TCS with tax deducted at source (TDS). Both are reflected separately in Form 26AS. While the payer or deductor deducts TDS, the seller collects TCS. However, both can be claimed as a tax credit if the total tax liability is lower than the amount collected.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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