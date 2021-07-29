OPEN APP
Forgot your debit card? How HDFC Bank account holders can withdraw cash at ATMs

Normally, to withdraw cash from an ATM, you need a debit or an ATM card, but that is not always true. With an HDFC Bank Savings Account, you can now make cardless cash withdrawals. This facility enables you to withdraw cash securely and conveniently from ATMs without using a bank card.

"Forgot your ATM Card? Don’t worry, HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is digitally yours with ​​​​​​​24X7 service to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs.Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without ATM / Debit Card," HDFC Bank tweeted.


Here’s how you can use the Cardless Cash feature to withdraw cash from HDFC Bank:

  • The beneficiary visits HDFC Bank ATM and selects Cardless Cash (option will be displayed in IDLE loop screen)
  • Select the language
  • The customer will be asked to enter the following details in a sequential manner

a) OTP

b) The beneficiary mobile number

c) Nine digit order ID

d) Amount of the transaction.

Once the above details are validated the cash will be disbursed by ATM.

As per the official website of HDFC, cardless cash withdrawal requests can be initiated for a minimum amount of 100 and up to a maximum amount of Rs10,000 per day or 25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits may be subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).

A successful cardless cash withdrawal request will be valid for a period of 24 hours from the time of the creation of the request. After 24 hours, the request will be reversed to the initiator's account.

HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 14 per cent to 7,922 crore, but the largest private sector lender reported reverses because of the second wave of the pandemic which compressed its growth.

