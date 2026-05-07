Forgot your EPFO PPO number? Here are 5 easy steps to retrieve it

Have you missed or lost your PPO number? Are you having difficulty retrieving it? Don’t worry. You can quickly recover it online through the official EPFO website to ensure uninterrupted pension payments, dearness allowance payments, and hassle-free life certificate submissions.

All you need to do is follow five simple steps to accomplish this task. Let us discuss them in detail, along with the concept of the PPO number.

What is a PPO number? The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has a distinct Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Under this scheme, EPFO issues a unique 12-digit number to identify pensioners. This number is the Pension Payment Order (PPO). This particular number helps link pension accounts with bank payments, official records and services such as Jeevan Pramaan life certificate submission.

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5 simple steps to retrieve your PPO Number To recover your PPO number, visit the official EPFO Pension Services portal at https://www.epfindia.gov.in/. Follow the steps below to complete the process of retrieving your PPO number.

I. Access the portal Visit the official EPFO website and then navigate to the ‘Pensioners Portal’ or use the option to ‘Know Your PPO number.’ Once you click this tab, you can select options to retrieve your PPO number.

II. Choose the PPO lookup option Select the option to find or retrieve your PPO number. These options are clearly provided on the platform and can be availed as per requirements. Clicking on the same can help pensioners avail other associated services as well.

III. Enter required details On clicking, you will be requested to provide basic information such as your pension-linked bank account number, EPF number, contact number, date of birth, along with a ‘captcha’ verification.

IV. Submit the request Once you are done with the submission of details, click on the ‘submit’ option. If the information matches exactly, your PPO number will be displayed on the screen. It will also be sent to your registered email address and phone number.

V. Save your PPO number To ensure you don’t misplace or forget it again, note it, download it, and send an email to your own email and to your family's emails for future reference.

If you still face problems or have any doubts, you can contact your nearest EPFO office or the helpline on the EPFO's official website.

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Following these five steps will allow you to easily access your PPO details and continue receiving benefits and associated services without any interruption.