Forgot your ITR login password? Here's how to reset it without access to Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Taxpayers must have access to the income tax department's e-filing portal to submit their income tax return (ITR), checking refund status, downloading tax documents and responding to notices, if any.
However, if you forget your login password, that may become a major hurdle, especially if you no longer have access to your Aadhar-linked mobile number or registered email address.
The good news is that the income tax department provides some ways to recover your account. Here's what you can do.
Any taxpayer can reset their login password directly through the income tax department's online portal. Once you go there, follow the given steps:
If you no longer have access to the Aadhar-linked mobile number, you can still reset your password using other verification methods.
After clicking on "Forgot Password", the taxpayer can verify their identity by uploading their digital signature certificate (DSC). Just select this available option and click on the ‘Continue’ button to proceed.
To receive a new password using the DSC route, follow these steps:
In the next step, enter a new password in the ‘Set New Password’ and ‘Confirm Password’ textboxes. Click on the ‘Submit’ button, following which the password will be reset successfully.
If the above option is not suitable, you can also reset your password by answering the secret question that you set while registering your e-filing account, according to a Cleartax report. If you answer the question correctly, you will be allowed to create a new password.
If you no longer have access to your registered mobile number or email address and cannot use any of the available verification methods, you can contact the Income-tax e-filing helpdesk to get your registered contact details updated. Once your mobile number or email ID is updated, you can proceed with resetting your password using any of the available methods.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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