Forgot your UAN? Here's how to retrieve it online through the EPFO portal

The Universal Account Number (UAN) is the gateway to almost every service offered by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Whether you want to check your provident fund (PF) balance, download your passbook, file a withdrawal claim, transfer your PF account after changing jobs or update KYC details, you'll need your UAN to access the EPFO's Unified Member Portal.

Recognising that members may forget their UAN over time, EPFO has introduced an online recovery facility that enables subscribers to retrieve it in a few minutes without visiting an EPFO office or contacting their employer. The service uses OTP-based authentication through the member's registered mobile number and allows verification using Aadhaar, PAN or Member ID. Members without internet access can also use EPFO's SMS and missed call services.

According to EPFO, a UAN is a unique 12-digit number allotted to every EPF member and remains the same throughout an employee's working life, irrespective of job changes. New PF accounts opened with different employers are linked to the same UAN, making it the primary identifier for all EPF-related transactions.

How can you retrieve your forgotten UAN online? Members who have forgotten their UAN can recover it through the 'Know Your UAN' facility available on the EPFO Unified Member Portal.

To retrieve your UAN:

Visit the EPFO Unified Member Portal and click on 'Know Your UAN'.

Enter your registered mobile number.

Select any one identity proof, such as Aadhaar, PAN or Member ID.

Enter the document number and complete the CAPTCHA verification.

Click on 'Send OTP'.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

After successful verification, your UAN will be displayed on the screen. The online service works only if your mobile number is already registered with EPFO.

Members who do not have internet access can use EPFO's offline facilities. They can send an SMS by typing EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number. The service is available in English by default and supports several regional languages by adding the first three letters of the preferred language, such as HIN, TAM or TEL.

Alternatively, members can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. If the UAN is linked with Aadhaar, PAN or bank account details, EPFO sends an SMS containing the latest PF balance and contribution details. The service is free of cost and works even on feature phones.

What should you do if the online UAN recovery doesn't work? If the online recovery process fails, the problem is usually linked to the member's records rather than the portal itself.

According to EPFO, one of the most common reasons is a change in the registered mobile number, which prevents OTP verification. Recovery may also fail if there are mismatches in personal details such as name or date of birth across Aadhaar, PAN and EPFO records. Incomplete KYC, Aadhaar not being linked with the UAN or the existence of multiple UANs due to previous employment can also create problems during authentication.

Members may occasionally face temporary issues if EPFO is carrying out system maintenance or upgrading its digital infrastructure.

To avoid such issues, EPFO advises members to keep their registered mobile number active, ensure that personal details are identical across Aadhaar, PAN and EPFO records, complete KYC formalities and continue using the same UAN throughout their career instead of generating a new one after changing jobs.