Form 130 replaces Form 16 from 1 April: Key FAQs taxpayers should know

Starting 1 April 2026, several major changes will come into force under India’s new tax framework. Form 130 will replace Form 16 as the primary TDS certificate for senior citizens and salaried employees.

Keeping this development in mind, let us understand the concept and role of Form 130 through some frequently asked questions:

What is Form 130? Form 130 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued annually by employers or specified banks.

The main objectives of this document are:

To establish proof that the tax has been deducted and deposited with the government 2. To provide a clear summary of salary details, deductions and tax liabilities, if any

3. To help individuals claim TDS credit while filing their income tax returns (ITR)

This document also applies to specified senior citizens who earn interest income and receive pensions.

What replaces Form 16? As per the updated Income-Tax Rules, 2026, Form 130 will officially replace Form 16. This means salaried taxpayers will receive Form 130 instead of Form 16 from FY 2026–27 onwards.

What are the details and different parts of Form 130? Form 130 is divided into three parts:

Part A: Details of the employer or bank and the employee/senior citizen

Part B: Summary of income paid, TDS deducted and other key tax details

Part C: Complete computation of taxable income for the financial year

Part C further includes: Annexure I: For salaried employees (salary, exemptions, deductions, tax, etc.)

Annexure II: For specified senior citizens (pension and interest income details)

Who will issue Form 130? Employers will issue Form 130 to salaried individuals

Specified banks will issue it to eligible senior citizens Issuance of this certificate is mandatory once TDS has been deducted and deposited.

How will Form 130 be issued? Form 130:

Will be a system-generated document

Must be downloaded from the TRACES portal

Can be issued with either a digital or manual signature

Cannot be created manually outside the system Can Form 130 be issued without filing TDS returns? No. The employer must first file quarterly TDS statements (Form 138). Only after processing these statements can Form 130 be generated.

What is the due date for issuing Form 130? Form 130 must be issued by 15 June of the financial year, following the year in which income was paid and tax deducted.

Can errors in Form 130 be corrected? Yes, errors can be rectified.

In case there is a mistake or omission:

The employer must file a revised TDS statement.

A corrected Form 130 can then be downloaded later and reissued. Do you need to attach Form 130 to your ITR? No.

You must keep this document for records and verification. Still, you are not required to submit it with your ITR return.

Can you receive multiple Form 130s? Yes.

If you changed jobs during the year:

Each organisation/ employer will issue you a separate Form 130 (Part A & B).

Part C may be issued by each employer or just the last employer. Can a duplicate Form 130 be issued? Yes.

If the original document is lost, a duplicate can be issued, clearly marked as such.

What changes for taxpayers? Tax filing will now become more structured, detailed and easier. Greater emphasis will now be put on system-generated data. The aim is to reduce mismatches between ITRs and employer filings. The form will aim to simplify the tax submission process.

Also Read | How new wage rules and income tax tweaks will change take-home pay

In conclusion, from 1 April 2026, Form 130 will become the new standard for TDS reporting and submission for salaries and certain pension incomes. Thus, focusing on making tax filing easier and standardised.

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