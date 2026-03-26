Form 130 replaces Form 16 from 1 April: Key FAQs taxpayers should know

Starting 1 April 2026, several major changes will come into force under India’s new tax framework. Form 130 will replace Form 16 as the primary TDS certificate for senior citizens and salaried employees.
Keeping this development in mind, let us understand the concept and role of Form 130 through some frequently asked questions:
Form 130 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued annually by employers or specified banks.
The main objectives of this document are:
2. To provide a clear summary of salary details, deductions and tax liabilities, if any
3. To help individuals claim TDS credit while filing their income tax returns (ITR)
This document also applies to specified senior citizens who earn interest income and receive pensions.
As per the updated Income-Tax Rules, 2026, Form 130 will officially replace Form 16. This means salaried taxpayers will receive Form 130 instead of Form 16 from FY 2026–27 onwards.
Form 130 is divided into three parts:
Part A: Details of the employer or bank and the employee/senior citizen
Part B: Summary of income paid, TDS deducted and other key tax details
Part C: Complete computation of taxable income for the financial year
Annexure I: For salaried employees (salary, exemptions, deductions, tax, etc.)
Annexure II: For specified senior citizens (pension and interest income details)
Issuance of this certificate is mandatory once TDS has been deducted and deposited.
Form 130:
No. The employer must first file quarterly TDS statements (Form 138). Only after processing these statements can Form 130 be generated.
Form 130 must be issued by 15 June of the financial year, following the year in which income was paid and tax deducted.
Yes, errors can be rectified.
In case there is a mistake or omission:
No.
You must keep this document for records and verification. Still, you are not required to submit it with your ITR return.
Yes.
If you changed jobs during the year:
Yes.
If the original document is lost, a duplicate can be issued, clearly marked as such.
In conclusion, from 1 April 2026, Form 130 will become the new standard for TDS reporting and submission for salaries and certain pension incomes. Thus, focusing on making tax filing easier and standardised.
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Note: The information discussed above is indicative. For updates and complete details, refer to the official sources.
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