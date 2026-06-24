Form 15G vs Form 15H explained: Who can submit these forms to avoid TDS on interest income?

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on interest income can reduce the amount credited to your bank account even when your total income in a financial year is not taxable. To prevent unnecessary TDS deductions, the Income Tax Department allows eligible taxpayers to submit self-declaration forms to banks and other financial institutions.
Two such forms are Form 15G and Form 15H, which help taxpayers receive interest income without TDS deduction.
So, let's understand the difference between Form 15G and Form 15H, eligibility conditions, and how to choose the right form.
Form 15G is a self-declaration form meant for resident individuals below 60 years of age and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs). By submitting this form, the taxpayer declares that their total income is below the taxable limit and that no tax is payable for the financial year.
The primary purpose of Form 15G is to prevent TDS deduction on interest income when the taxpayer does not expect to incur any tax liability.
You are eligible to file Form 15G if:
Form 15H serves a similar purpose but is specifically designed for senior citizens. It allows eligible individuals aged 60 years or above to receive interest income without TDS deduction.
Senior citizens often rely heavily on fixed deposit income after retirement. Form 15H helps ensure that unnecessary TDS is not deducted when their total tax liability is nil.
You can file Form 15H if:
|Basis
|Form 15G
|Form 15H
|Age Requirement
|Applicable to individuals below 60 years of age
|Applicable to individuals aged 60 years or above
|Eligibility Requirement
|Total annual income should not exceed the applicable basic exemption threshold and the estimated tax payable should be nil
|Estimated tax payable for the financial year should be nil
|Eligible Taxpayers
|Resident individuals and HUFs
|Resident senior citizens
While both forms are intended to prevent unnecessary TDS deductions, the taxpayer's age is the primary factor in determining which form should be used.
You can download Form 15G and Form 15H through your bank's online portal, the EPFO platform, or the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal. You can submit these forms to various deductors, including:
Before submitting Form 15G or Form 15H, keep the following points in mind:
If you forgot to submit Form 15G or Form 15H and the bank has already deducted TDS, you can claim the amount as a refund while filing your ITR.
Starting from FY 2026-27, Form 15G and Form 15H have been replaced by Form 121 under the Income Tax Act, 2025. The new form serves as a unified self-declaration mechanism for taxpayers who wish to avoid TDS on eligible income when their tax liability is nil.
For FY 2025-26 and earlier years, taxpayers can continue to use Form 15G or Form 15H, depending on their eligibility. However, for FY 2026-27 onwards, eligible taxpayers will need to submit Form 121 instead of either of these forms.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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