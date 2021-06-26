Form 16 deadline extended, more time for saving capital gains tax on property

A Form 16 is a certificate issued by the employer to its employees for each financial year, under Section 203 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The Form 16 has two sections—part A and B. Part A contains the employee’s personal details such as name and address, the employer’s name and address, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the employee and PAN and the Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) of the employer. It also contains details of the period of employment with your current employer, and details of tax deducted at source (TDS) on your income. Part B has details of income earned during your employment with the employer, total deductions and taxable income. This part also has details of the tax payable or refundable. All these details come handy when you file your tax returns.

