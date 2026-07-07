Form 68 explained: Who should file the new exempt income statement, how it works, can it be revised — all FAQs answered

The income tax department has introduced Form 68 under the Income-tax Act, 2025 for filing statement of exempt income and claiming tax benefit on income attributable to eligible non-resident investors.
The form is not meant for individual taxpayers. Instead, it applies to specified investment funds that seek exemption under Section 11 read with Schedule VI (Table, Serial Nos. 1 to 4) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and forms part of the compliance requirements under the new tax law.
Form 68 is an annual statement of exempt income that specified funds are required to file to claim exemption on income attributable to units held by non-resident investors. It is a mandatory condition for making a valid claim for this exemption under the Income-tax Act, 2025.
The benefit is available only where the non-resident investor does not have a permanent establishment in India, according to the income tax department.
The requirement to file Form 68 applies to specified funds, including Category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Retail Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These funds must file the form annually if they claim exemption on income attributable to eligible non-resident unit holders.
Once done, the form must be verified by the Principal Officer or Managing Trustee of the specified fund. By verifying it, the authorised person confirms that the information furnished is true and correct, the fund meets the prescribed eligibility conditions and units held by resident investors have not been treated as non-resident holdings while calculating the exempt income.
The Form 68 shall be filed electronically on the e-filing portal of income tax department. Then it shall be verified under digital signature or through electronic verification code by the authorised person mentioned above.
It must be noted that Form 68 cannot be submitted offline, according to the income tax department.
Form 68 cannot be filed without a valid Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the specified fund and a valid PAN of the Principal Officer or Managing Trustee who is verifying the form.
The statement of exempt income in Form 68 for claim of exemption must be filed on or before the due date for filing return of income prescribed under section 263(1)(c) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, as applicable to the specified fund claiming the exemption. The prescribed time limit is set out in the relevant rules.
The following documents may be required while filing Form 68:
No, once Form 68 is validly submitted, verified by the Principal Officer or Managing Trustee of the specified fund, and acknowledgment is generated, it cannot be edited.
Hence, the I-T department has urged applicants to ensure that all details are correct before final submission.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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