Found an error in your AIS? Here's how to get it corrected before filing your ITR

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is an important document for taxpayers filing their income tax returns (ITRs), as it provides a comprehensive view of financial transactions reported to the income tax department.
However, taxpayers may occasionally find discrepancies in their AIS, such as incorrect interest income, duplicate entries, unreported transactions or mismatches with their own records. Filing an ITR without addressing such errors can lead to incorrect tax calculation and may even attract scrutiny later. Hence, before filing you return for financial year 2025-26, you must review your AIS carefully and report any errors through the feedback option.
Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a statement that provides complete information about a taxpayer for a particular financial year. It contains information about an individual's income, financial transactions, tax details, among others. It includes new information such as interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions, and foreign remittance information.
Available on the income tax e-filing portal, the AIS complements the form 26AS by providing an expanded view of various income streams and transactions that might attract tax implications.
Summary of AIS information is in the form of Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) for ease of filing return (All the information will be pre-filled in your return). A taxpayer can access AIS information and submit their response if needed by logging into their income tax e-filing account.
Salaried taxpayers should check the following details in their AIS before filing ITR to avoid any mismatches:
If taxpayers notice any error in their AIS, they can submit their feedback through the income tax e-filing portal as mentioned above. After logging in, you can access the AIS section under the Services tab, where you can review the transaction in question and select the feedback option.
In the feedback section, you have to choose the appropriate category, such as information is incorrect, information relates to another PAN card, information is duplicated, information relates to another financial year, or information is not taxable. Once submitted, the feedback is recorded and may be considered by the Income Tax Department during return processing or future assessments.
Keeping a record of the feedback and supporting documents can also be useful in case of any future queries from the tax department.
For salaried individuals and non-audit cases (FY 2025-26), the deadline to file ITR is 31 July 2026, unless extended. However, if you miss this deadline, you can still file a belated return by 31 December 2026, along with a late fee.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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