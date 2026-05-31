Found an error in your AIS? Here's how to get it corrected before filing your ITR

The Annual Information Statement (AIS) is an important document for taxpayers filing their income tax returns (ITRs), as it provides a comprehensive view of financial transactions reported to the income tax department.

However, taxpayers may occasionally find discrepancies in their AIS, such as incorrect interest income, duplicate entries, unreported transactions or mismatches with their own records. Filing an ITR without addressing such errors can lead to incorrect tax calculation and may even attract scrutiny later. Hence, before filing you return for financial year 2025-26, you must review your AIS carefully and report any errors through the feedback option.

What is AIS? Annual Information Statement (AIS) is a statement that provides complete information about a taxpayer for a particular financial year. It contains information about an individual's income, financial transactions, tax details, among others. It includes new information such as interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions, and foreign remittance information.

Available on the income tax e-filing portal, the AIS complements the form 26AS by providing an expanded view of various income streams and transactions that might attract tax implications.

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Summary of AIS information is in the form of Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) for ease of filing return (All the information will be pre-filled in your return). A taxpayer can access AIS information and submit their response if needed by logging into their income tax e-filing account.

What to check in AIS? Salaried taxpayers should check the following details in their AIS before filing ITR to avoid any mismatches:

Salary, pension, and other employer-reported income

Interest income from savings accounts and fixed deposits held with banks, financial institutions or post offices

TDS deducted on salary and other income

Dividend income from companies or mutual funds

Capital market transactions including stocks, mutual funds and bonds (reported at gross sale value, not just profit)

Income received in form of rent from a property, if applicable

Foreign remittances or overseas income disclosures

Tax refunds received in previous years

PAN-related information and personal details

Specified Financial Transactions (SFT) reported by banks, registrars, and brokers

Information relating to GST return

Tax payments through challans How to submit AIS feedback? If taxpayers notice any error in their AIS, they can submit their feedback through the income tax e-filing portal as mentioned above. After logging in, you can access the AIS section under the Services tab, where you can review the transaction in question and select the feedback option.

In the feedback section, you have to choose the appropriate category, such as information is incorrect, information relates to another PAN card, information is duplicated, information relates to another financial year, or information is not taxable. Once submitted, the feedback is recorded and may be considered by the Income Tax Department during return processing or future assessments.

Keeping a record of the feedback and supporting documents can also be useful in case of any future queries from the tax department.