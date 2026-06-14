Found an error in your credit report? Here's how to file a complaint and get it corrected

Your credit report is an important piece of information that determines whether you qualify for loans, credit cards and it also influences the interest rates lenders offer. Even a tiny error such as incorrectly reported missed payment, a loan that does not belong to you or outdated account information can affect your credit score and borrowing prospects.
If you spot inaccurate information in your credit report, it is important to get it corrected as soon as possible. Credit information companies allow consumers to raise disputes and seek corrections, while lenders are required to verify and update records where necessary.
Consumers have two options to raise a dispute over incorrect information in their credit report. They can either submit a complaint to the concerned lender or the credit bureau, clearly explaining the issue and providing supporting documents for verification of the person's request or they can raise a complaint directly through the credit bureau’s online portal.
You can easily raise a grievance for correcting mistakes in your credit report by emailing the concerned authorities mentioned above. However, if you want to do it through the credit bureau’s website, here is a step-by-step process:
Step 1: Visit the credit bureau’s website and login to your account. Some credit bureaus also provide a direct link for grievance redressal.
Step 2: Mention the errors in the latest credit report and specify the correct value or data that it should be replaced with.
Step 3: Attach supporting documents to substantiate your claim along with the form in the attachment section.
Step 4: Review all details and submit the form
Once you follow these steps, the complaint will be filed and the credit bureau will request a response from the concerned lender. After the lender submits its response, the bureau updates the entries and generates a fresh credit report containing the latest credit score.
You can follow the same process by using your CIBIL account's online dispute form. A dispute can also be raised by emailing CIBILinfo@transunion.com, calling customer service, or visiting the CIBIL office if you prefer to do it via the offline mode, according to information available on the bureau's online portal.
When checking your credit report, a person should look for these warning signs, as noted by CIBIL:
The applicant must also note that they don’t have to pay any fee to get errors rectified in your credit report. They also don't have to subscribe to any of the credit bureau’s subscription plans to file a complaint.
According to Paisabazaar, the lender has to revert with the response to the credit bureau within 21 days, otherwise a penalty of ₹100 per delayed day will be applicable which must be paid to the applicant.
Meanwhile, the credit bureau also has to resolve the grievance within 30 days, otherwise it will have to pay a fine of ₹100 per delayed day to the applicant, the digital credit marketplace noted in a blog post.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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