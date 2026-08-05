Found errors in your filed ITR? Check due date and whether revising attracts penalty

If you filed your income tax return (ITR) before the stipulated 31 July deadline, and later realised that some details were entered incorrectly or omitted, there is no reason to panic. Taxpayers may correct genuine mistakes by filing a revised return, and in many cases, doing so does not incur any penalty.

Some common errors in filed returns include entering the wrong bank account number, failing to declare some income or assets, claiming an incorrect deduction, or selecting the wrong ITR form.

When is due date for filing revised return? Taxpayers are allowed to file a revised return up to 31 March of the relevant assessment year, as per the extended timeline announced in the Union Budget 2026.

The deadline applies to those who filed their ITRs on time, as well as belated returns filed within the 31 December due date. If you miss the last date to file your revised return, you can file an updated return within 48 months of the relevant assessment year.

When does penalty apply for filing revised return? Filing a revised income tax return to correct a genuine mistake generally does not attract a separate penalty. Taxpayers can revise an ITR if they discover omissions or incorrect information after filing the original return.

However, from AY 2026-27 onward, a new provision under Section 234I introduces an additional fee if a revised return is filed after 31 December but on or before 31 March of the relevant assessment year.

This means that taxpayers who revise their returns on or before 31 December will not have to pay any fee.

“234I is the additional fee payable on filing the revised return after 31st Dec of the Assessment Year, applicable from AY 2026-27 onwards. For AY 2026-27, it is applicable from 1st Jan 2027,” the information available on the Income Tax Department's FAQ segment reads.

Fee for furnishing revised ITR under Section 234-I:

₹ 1,000 if the total income does not exceed ₹ 5 lakh

1,000 if the total income does not exceed 5 lakh ₹ 5,000 in any other case

Also Read | Who is required to file ITR by 31 August? Check eligibility and applicable forms

Fee under section 234-I is payable only if a revised ITR is furnished beyond nine months but before 12 months from the end of the relevant assessment year. Therefore, while revising an ITR remains an important option for correcting errors, taxpayers should avoid delaying the revision.

Key things to know about filing revised return Here are some key things you must know before filing a revised return: