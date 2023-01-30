Found gold in mother's locker after she died. How it will be taxed if I sell1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:39 PM IST
- If the gold jewelry was genuinely found in her locker and it can reasonably be proved that she might have accumulate/acquired so much of gold jewelry during her life time you should face any problem
My mother has just passed away. We found some gold ornaments in her locker. She was a non-tax payer. Now what if I sell the gold and deposit the cash in my account will I face any problem?
