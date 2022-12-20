‘Founder’s value system comes first; then startup’s potential’

We go about our normal process of doing the due diligence. We do it with term sheets. Ultimately, I am betting on the founders. They should be trustworthy and have integrity. I can ignore the minor errors in data. The founders are running a family business. They may not be aware of certain procedures. As long as there are not any mistakes in profit and loss statements, I am okay. I will exit only if there are major errors in the numbers disclosed, and the reality. After all, I have valued the company on certain numbers and it shouldn’t be completely wrong.