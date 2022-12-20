‘Founder’s value system comes first; then startup’s potential’

Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho and Shark Tank India's newest judge, shares how he evaluated pitches on Shark Tank India's Season 2 and began his startup investing journey.
Season 2 of Shark Tank India has a new shark — Amit Jain, chief executive officer & co-founder, CarDekho. Early-stage startups are invited on Shark Tank to pitch their business plans in front of a panel of investors, also known as sharks. Jain is excited about joining the show, and says he has collected five years of wisdom in just one season. In an interview, Jain shared his experience on the show, the sectors in which he has invested, and his start-up evaluation theory. Jain also opened up on his personal investments. Edited excerpts:
Do you invest in asset classes apart from startups?
We are invested in real estate, but our equity investment is meagre. I prefer investing in shares of my own company. About 90% of my investments are in startups, while my brother manages my personal finance with the rest 10%.
How many start-ups have you invested in before Shark Tank?
I have not been a person who would invest in other startups, before I came on Shark Tank. Our own company has incubated so many startups, which have become quite large. For example, BikeDekho, CollegeDekho, InsuranceDekho and our lending venture Rupyy. I prefer mentoring the startups in which I have invested. Whatever I pick up, I try to make it large.
On Shark Tank, how many startups have you invested in?
We are not allowed to disclose that number. All I can say is I have invested in startups from beverages, food, healthcare and technology sectors. A lot of startups from the healthcare sector pitched on this season of the show. Also, tea-related startups in the beverages segment and those from cloud kitchen, skin care and grooming made their pitches on the show. There were some from the fintech space related to personal finance management. But I am sector-agnostic. I invest in all sectors as long as the business fundamentals are fine.
After you have made an investment, do you worry about the veracity of the claims made by the founders in their pitch?
We go about our normal process of doing the due diligence. We do it with term sheets. Ultimately, I am betting on the founders. They should be trustworthy and have integrity. I can ignore the minor errors in data. The founders are running a family business. They may not be aware of certain procedures. As long as there are not any mistakes in profit and loss statements, I am okay. I will exit only if there are major errors in the numbers disclosed, and the reality. After all, I have valued the company on certain numbers and it shouldn’t be completely wrong.
What is peculiar about the show is that we know nothing about the companies before they make their pitches. It is not that we do the company research beforehand and come prepared. There is always a surprise element.
What are the key things that you look at when investing in a startup?
Pehle banda phir dhandha (First the person, then the business). For me, founder is the most important criterion. The founder should have passion and hunger for growth. He or she should give attention to details. Their value system should be strong. Then comes value-for-money and their product offering. I also evaluate white space to understand the competitive environment. If the product belongs to an already crowded market, then what difference would they create?
Finally, comes unit economics. What are the revenues and expenses and where are the growth levers? If their production cost is too high, it will be an issue. If their marketing cost is too much, I can help in it. I am a numbers guy. I give a lot of emphasis on numbers. Also, founder’s vision is important. Is the vision big? I can help in unlocking the vision. I also evaluate personal spark and where it shows up in the business execution. For example, are they comfortable talking about their business on social media platforms such as Instagram?
When personal area of passion combines with the company, that’s the best combination.
For example, education is my passion. Our country is so large. It is my passion that students from smaller towns go to big cities after Std XII to study. CollegeDekho does exactly that. We didn’t shy away from expanding our core business as well. We started with motor insurance with InsuranceDekho, but we also do health insurance and life insurance now.
We might launch an insurance company or a bank. We already have an NBFC. We are hungry to grow. Shark Tank helped me learn a lot. It is like learning five years of wisdom, in a single season.
What is the internal rate of return (IRR) on your investments?
My company has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 73% over last 10 years. Since I am majorly invested in my own company, you may consider it to be my growth as well.
What was your investment style when you started your career?
I was from the jobs background. I studied from IIT Delhi and started working thereafter. I moved to the US after a while to work for a US company called Trilogy. They allowed us to work on startups. I created a startup ‘yourbillbuddy’ within the company itself. The startup helped consumers in optimizing their mobile phone bill. It instilled the entrepreneurial fire in me, but I continued my job. I moved to India in 2001 when Trilogy set up a branch in Bengaluru.
Back then, a large part of my salary would go into home loan and car loan EMIs. I used to invest 15% of my salary in stocks. My investment theory was primarily based on technical analysis. I would go into sectoral and macro details as well. Wherever I invested, I would keep a minimum time-horizon of three years. However, I must mention that I did F&Os (futures and options) as well. I used profits from my company (CarDekho) for options trading, when I had started CarDekho. I incurred heavy losses in 2009.
My company went bankrupt. After that, I decided never to dabble in stocks again. I learned my lesson that one can make long-term money only through hard work. There is no shortcut to it. God has given us a mind and two hands. We recovered our losses with sheer hard work and the rest is history.